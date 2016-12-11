Digitise businesses: Volvo India MD

more-in

Most of the rural Indian crowd will be moving towards urbanisation in the next 30 years as every person will quite naturally have rich aspirations, said Kamal Bali, Vice-Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director, Volvo India Pvt. Ltd.

“We need to stay relevant and smart and should ensure we grow with our skill sets and most importantly digitise businesses as these are what are sustainable for a positive and better tomorrow,” he told in his keynote address at the CII manufacturing conference here on Saturday.

“In fact, the skills of today may not be of any use tomorrow as they are bound to change with time. Also, the top 10 in-demand jobs may not even be there in the next 10 years from now. We can see that in the European Union the incomes of people are 15 to 20 per cent lesser than what they used to earn before, several major countries that were once ruling the world economy are now slowed down and many even devastated badly,” he said.

He warned and said that furthermore, about 600 million youths are going to enter the job market in Africa alone.

Arguing that manufacturing is the key sector, he said we have to build 10 million jobs per year. So, we need to improve the potential to ignite a sustainable growth in the country. The manufacturing competitiveness is going to lead to success in the field if focussed rightly upon, he added.