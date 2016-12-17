Digital economy will benefit the poorest: Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday stressed the need for promoting digital economy as it would save large amounts of money and ultimately benefit the poor.

Speaking on the “Importance of demonetisation” at a function organised by the BJP at Reva University here, he said: “The savings of digital economy will directly benefit the poorest of the poor.”

“Taking digital economy to every nook and corner of the country is important and the stress should be on rural areas. Digitisation of economy does not mean the end of cash (transactions). Cash will still be there and till such time, the poor and villagers can use cash... but, we want to educate the rural masses of the advantages of digital economy,” the Minister explained.

On why the government introduced Rs. 2,000 notes that may again promote black money in future, Mr. Goyal said: “Large denomination notes (Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000) comprise 86 per cent of the currency in India. It would have taken years to replace this 86 per cent of currency with denominations of Rs. 100. That is why introducing Rs. 2,000 note was the right move.”

Saying things were returning to normal in the southern and western parts of India, he said that in poll-bound States of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, it would take some more time for the situation to return to normal.