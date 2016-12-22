Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama from January 20

Critic Giraddi Govindaraj briefing presspersons about the fifth edition of Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama in Dharwad on Wednesday.

The annual literary festival, Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama, will have 15 literary sessions in its fifth edition with over 150 writers and critics participating in it.

The annual literary festival will be held from January 20 to 22, 2017, at the Golden Jubilee Hall on the Karnatak University campus in Dharwad.

Critic and chairman of Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Trust Giraddi Govindaraj told presspersons here on Wednesday that unlike the other literary meets, the sahitya sambhrama would be more interactive and focussed on inculcating reading habits.

Giving details of the schedule, Prof. Govindaraj said that the fifth edition of the literary festival would have sessions such as historic novels, why we need literature, reading Halegannada, interaction with writers, screening of films, classical music concert. Like in the previous years, it would have participation from across the country, he said.

The issues concerning Kannada language and literature would be deliberated upon during the festival, he said and added that 60 writers would interact with the participants during various sessions. Issues related to young writers, freedom of expression, popular literature and relevance of old Kannada literature and others would also be discussed, Prof. Govindaraj said.

Poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed will inaugurate the fifth edition of the sahitya sambhrama, while critic G.H. Nayak would deliver the keynote address.

The valedictory address will be delivered by senior writer Guruling Kapse. On all the three days, cultural programmes, film screening and drama will be held.

Online registration for sahitya sambrahma will open on December 24.

Live streaming

The overwhelming response to webcasting of sessions of the literary festival has prompted the organisers to webcast the entire three-day proceedings and for the purpose, the Dharwad Sahitya Sambrahma Trust has entered into an agreement with vividlipi.com.

Literary enthusiasts can visit www.vividlipi.com on their computers or download vividlipi app on their mobile phones to watch the proceedings of the literary festival live.

Last year, the website received 20,000 hits during the live streaming of the sessions.