D.H. Shankaramurthy tipped to be Governor?

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy has been tipped for the post of Governor.

Confirming this to the media, Mr. Shankaramurthy said, “I am very conversant in Kannada and Telugu and cultural habits of southern Indian States. I prefer to become the Governor of one of the southern States.”

Mr. Shankaramurthy, five-term MLC, said he would not contest the forthcoming elections scheduled to be held in 2018. “I have decided to opt out from active politics,” he said.

He contested on BJP ticket and won the MLC seat from the South-West Graduates’ constituency, defeating Congress candidate S.P. Dinesh in 2013. He has served in various capacities as Minister, Planning Board Deputy Chairman, and Leader of the Opposition in the Council.