Common regulations for awarding M.Phil, Ph.D?

All conventional State universities — professional, private, deemed to be private, and technical — may soon adopt common revised regulations pertaining to M.Phil and Ph.D degrees.

A five-member committee headed by K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, has revised the existing regulations, and the report would be placed before the Karnataka State Higher Education Council for approval at its general body meeting in March.

Speaking to the media at the university on Friday, Mr. Byrappa said the committee met twice — on December 14, 2016 and January 23, 2017 — to finalise the regulations aimed at bringing uniformity to the rules. “We are trying to align the whole process to the standards at western university where a student completes research work in a specified framework, gets to defend it and is awarded the final degree within a specified time frame,” he said.

“These regulations will, however, not cover the State’s only central university — the Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi in Kalaburagi,” Mr. Byrappa said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the revised regulations cover all aspects from admission to the final award of degree. They have greater clarity on M.Phil and Ph.D guides and students, programme registration, coursework, examinations, and declaration of results, he said.