Karnataka

Central team visits flood-hit areas

more-in

A team of Central government officers visited rain-hit areas in Bidar district on Wednesday.

The team of four headed by Beena Prasad, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the Shembelli tank that had breached and some villages in Bidar, Humnabad and Aurad taluks in the evening. They left for Kalaburagi later.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari, ZP CEO R. Selva Mani, Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja, and Joint Director of Agriculture K. Ziaullah showed them around.

Mr. Tewari said that the team would visit all flood-hit districts and hold a meeting with State officials in Bengaluru, before submitting a report to the Centre.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 9:29:55 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Central-team-visits-flood-hit-areas/article16805477.ece

© The Hindu