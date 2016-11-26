Canara Bank launches drive to open accounts

more-in

The district lead bank (Canara Bank) has appealed to those who do not have bank accounts to open either Jan Dhan or savings accounts. The bank has also launched a drive, which will be on till December 7, to help the public do so.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, lead bank manager K.N. Manjunath said people with identity cards and photos could open accounts at the nearest bank branches. Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving licence or ration card will serve as identity proof. Besides this, an address proof will be required, he said.

Canara Bank has instructed banks to allow opening of new accounts on zero balance. “Farmers, agriculture labourers and daily wage workers should make use of this drive as they require accounts for cash transactions,” he said.