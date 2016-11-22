CM hops to Gokak in copter

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a helicopter to Gokak on Tuesday morning from Belagavi to bless the son and daughter-in-law of Small Scale Industries Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence. The couple had got married on Monday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, H.M. Revanna, MLC, Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George, and Government Chief Whip Ashok M. Pattan, boarded a private helicopter to hop to Gokak and back to Belagavi just to compensate his inability to attend the wedding ceremony yesterday, though the road distance from Belagavi to Gokak is hardly 65 km.

Only on Sunday, Mr. Siddaraiamaiah, at a wedding ceremony in Holalkere of Chitradurga district, had made critical observations about the lavish wedding of mining baron Janardhan Reddy’s daughter without directly naming Mr. Reddy. He did not attend the wedding as he believed that lavish wedding ceremonies organised by people’s representatives sent a wrong message to the society. He also avoided attending the wedding of Mr. Jarkiholi’s son on Monday, which was a lavish affair for which a makeshift palace like arrangement was made and the entire town was beautified.