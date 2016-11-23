Bring in reservation in appointment of priests to Muzrai temples: Panel

more-in

The government should bring in reservation in appointment of priests to temples coming under the Muzrai Department, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes’ Welfare Committee of the Legislative Assembly has recommended. The 21-member committee, headed by MLA K. Shivamurthy, whose report was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, observed that the present rules provided for appointment of priests on hereditary basis. Stating that outsourcing manpower was meting out injustice for the SC, ST communities as the reservation system was not being followed, the panel recommended that the roster system of reservation be adopted in outsourcing too.