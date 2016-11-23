Karnataka

Bring in reservation in appointment of priests to Muzrai temples: Panel

more-in

The government should bring in reservation in appointment of priests to temples coming under the Muzrai Department, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes’ Welfare Committee of the Legislative Assembly has recommended. The 21-member committee, headed by MLA K. Shivamurthy, whose report was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, observed that the present rules provided for appointment of priests on hereditary basis. Stating that outsourcing manpower was meting out injustice for the SC, ST communities as the reservation system was not being followed, the panel recommended that the roster system of reservation be adopted in outsourcing too.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 12:56:56 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Bring-in-reservation-in-appointment-of-priests-to-Muzrai-temples-Panel/article16689222.ece

© The Hindu