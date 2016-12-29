Awards, scholarships to medicos announced

more-in

Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishtan, Kalaburagi, a Kalaburagi-based charitable trust working in the field of health and medical education, announced two awards for medical professionals and scholarships for five medical students.

Dr. K. Mahadeva, orthopaedic surgeon from Mysuru and N. Vishwarupachar, Health Supervisor (Rtd), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, have been selected for Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidhya Shree National Award and Dr. P.S. Shanakar great medical literature award respectively. While the former award included an award-trophy, Rs. 10,000 cash and a certificate, the latter has an award-trophy, Rs. 5,000 cash and a certificate.

Five medical students coming from poor financial backgrounds – Kiran Virupakshagouda Kadur, Priyanka Manikrao Madival, Soumya Basavarajappa Hullatti, Suraj Rajashekhar Garampalli and Ganesh Ramappa Rathod – who are studying MBBS at different medical colleges across the State have been selected for scholarships instituted in the name of Dr. P.S. Shanakar, Dr. Indira Veerabhadrappa, Dr. N. Gangadharappa, Dr. S.S Siddhareddy and Kamala and Basappa Bannur.

The students would receive Rs. 1,000 cash every month for 54 months. Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Narendra Badasheshi, secretary of the trust, said that the awards and scholarships would be given on January 1, 2017 at a public programme to be organised at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa in Kalaburagi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr. P.S. Shankar. Dr. H. M. Maheshwaraiah, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Central University, Kalaburagi would be chief guest and Ambika Shanakar, president of P.S. Shankar Pratishtan, would preside over, he added.

“Eighteen doctors who have made significant contributions and services to the society have so far been conferred with P.S. Shanakar Vaidhya Shree award. Similarly, 27 medical professionals who have contributed to the society through their outstanding writing on health and medical issues have so far been honoured with the best medical literature award,” Mr. Badasheshi said. He added that Mr. Vishwarupachar had written over 30 small books and booklets on various health issues in simple language.

To a question, Mr. Eshwarayya Math, Principal of MSI College, said the students for scholarships were selected on the basis of their financial backgrounds and academic performances.

Dr. H. Veerabhadrappa, paediatrician, said that the trust identifies service-oriented medical professionals and felicitates them with awards and honours every year.