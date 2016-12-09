Appointments: Varsity’s move gets no response

more-in

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa has said the Department of Higher Education has not replied to his letter on appointments of teaching posts at the University of Mysore. The department had stalled direct appointment of over 200 teaching posts.

Ruling out appointments at this stage, the Vice-Chancellor, whose term is ending in January, said the university can sustain its academic excellence only when the teaching posts that are lying vacant since many years, are filled immediately.

“If the percentage of teaching posts fall below 40 percent, then the University Grants Commission can take extreme steps which can be disadvantageous,” he said recently.

Prof. Rangappa claimed that more teaching posts will fall vacant in 2017. Out of 660 sanctioned posts, there are only 400 posts, including 127 permanent staff.

“We actually need more teaching posts since the number of departments had risen to 76. The posts sanctioned earlier were meant for 24 departments that existed in 1970,” he argued.

In reply to a question, Prof Rangappa denied any tussle between the university and the government over the appointments’ issue. “The university’s sole intention was to ensure the UGC mandate and academic standards, and accordingly the appointment of teaching posts was initiated with preparations since past two years.”

Prof Rangappa said the next date for the release of centenary commemorative coins will be announced soon. He said the three-day Indian Social Science Congress will be held at the Crawford Hall from December 19.