Annual temple fest in Bandipur irks activists

‘Large congregation of people, cattle disturbing wildlife’

The annual temple festival in Bandipur Tiger Reserve will test the resolve of forest officials in curbing human pressure on forests even as they grapple to balance local religious sentiments with conservation imperatives.

Beladakuppe Mahadeshwara temple in the Hediyala range of the tiger reserve draws thousands from the adjoining villages during the last week of Karthika Masa (during November/December) every year. This year, it is slated to be held from November 25 to 30, during which there will be a procession of people along with bullock carts, tempos, jeeps, cars, two-wheelers, continuous use of generators, blaring music, and decorative lights which will disturb the forest.

Though wildlife activists have sought a ban on the festival citing the law, they have been unsuccessful so far. Wildlife activist Pramod averred that the jathre was akin to the Kadalekayi Parishe at Bengaluru, and the fair was getting bigger with each passing year. “About 15,000 vehicles traverse through the forest during the jathre while traders converge to market their products,” he added. Besides, vegetation is cleared to make way for makeshift kitchens or to widen the access route, bringing humans in close proximity to wildlife.

There are fears that of diseases such as Foot and Mouth, Canine Distemper, Rinderpest, and Anthrax being transmitted from livestock that move into the forests. The animals could feed on leftover food and the change in dietary pattern may force them to stray into human habitation, escalating conflict situations.

Incidentally, Bandipur, which is home to the highest density of tigers and elephants, is also witness to the highest number of conflict incidents, as these forests are surrounded by nearly 200 villages that support about 3 lakh humans.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve director Hiralal said they would enforce a ban on private vehicles this year and introduce KSRTC buses to transport pilgrims. The number of generators in the temple would be curtailed to two. He told The Hindu that there was resistance from the local village community and temple committee but they were being convinced of the imperatives of crowd regulation.