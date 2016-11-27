Akrosh Divas: No holiday for schools, colleges

more-in

There appears to be lack of support in Mysuru for Monday’s ‘Akrosh Divas’ called by Opposition parties, including the Congress, to protest against the Centre’s “inability to handle the situation post-demonetisation”.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said in a statement here that schools and colleges will function across the district.

Even banking services are expected to be normal. Mysuru District Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that all banks will function. Banks got a two-day break (Saturday and Sunday) and are expected to witness rush on Monday.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda said the association was not supporting Akrosh Divas. “All restaurants will remain open. Even if business is dull, we will work. Already, business has dropped because of currency crisis. It does not matter much,” he said.

The KSRTC has made arrangements to run services. However, buses may be taken off the road in case of untoward incidents. The authorities said they will monitor the situation and operate services accordingly since schools, colleges, and government institutions will remain open. Autorickshaws and trains are also likely to function. Post offices will operate too. The city unit of Congress has proposed to hold a demonstration at Gandhi Square.

Meanwhile, an organisation took out a procession on D. Devaraj Urs Road on Sunday asking traders not to shut their shops on Monday.