Karnataka

Akrosh Divas: No holiday for schools, colleges

more-in

There appears to be lack of support in Mysuru for Monday’s ‘Akrosh Divas’ called by Opposition parties, including the Congress, to protest against the Centre’s “inability to handle the situation post-demonetisation”.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said in a statement here that schools and colleges will function across the district.

Even banking services are expected to be normal. Mysuru District Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that all banks will function. Banks got a two-day break (Saturday and Sunday) and are expected to witness rush on Monday.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda said the association was not supporting Akrosh Divas. “All restaurants will remain open. Even if business is dull, we will work. Already, business has dropped because of currency crisis. It does not matter much,” he said.

The KSRTC has made arrangements to run services. However, buses may be taken off the road in case of untoward incidents. The authorities said they will monitor the situation and operate services accordingly since schools, colleges, and government institutions will remain open. Autorickshaws and trains are also likely to function. Post offices will operate too. The city unit of Congress has proposed to hold a demonstration at Gandhi Square.

Meanwhile, an organisation took out a procession on D. Devaraj Urs Road on Sunday asking traders not to shut their shops on Monday.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016 1:33:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Akrosh-Divas-No-holiday-for-schools-colleges/article16711858.ece

© The Hindu