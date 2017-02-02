After row over burkha, university withdraws uniform rules

more-in

To evolve an amicable solution to the row that has erupted over a few students attending classes wearing burkha at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College, an unit college of Kuvempu University in the city, the university administration has withdrawn the rules related to making the uniform mandatory.

In a press statement, H.S. Bhojya Naik, Registrar of Kuvempu University, has said that attending classes wearing the uniform is not mandatory at the main campus of the university in Shankaraghatta, at its postgraduate centre in Kadur, and at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College and Sahyadri Science College, the unit colleges in Shivamogga.

A section of students pursuing B. Com, B.B.M. and B.A. at the college staged a protest on Thursday expressing displeasure against few girl students wearing burkha in classrooms. The protesters said that as the college has a prescribed uniform for all students, wearing burkha amounts to violation of the dress code. They said that if wearing burkha is allowed, they would attend classes wearing saffron shawls. The protesters demanded that the college management enforce the dress code strictly.

Meanwhile, the girls who attended classes wearing burkha met college principal Gowdar Shivannanavar and told him that they did not mean to violate the rules. They said that wearing burkha was a part of their tradition and requested the principal to allow them to follow that.

Following this, Mr. Shivannanavar held a meeting with the college staff and briefed Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Jogan Shankar and Mr. Naik on the developments.

The press statement also mentioned that all students should compulsorily bring their ID cards to the college. Stern action would be initiated against ‘outsiders’ who trespass on the campus and try to disrupt peace, it said.