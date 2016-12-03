Actor Om Puri to inaugurate Bahuroopi festival at Rangayana in January

Play being staged during the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival in Mysuru. File Photo

Noted theatre personality and actor Om Puri will inaugurate the six-day Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana, a premier theatre repertory, here from January 13.

Rangayana has been holding the annual theatre extravaganza since many years. The show has become sort of a ‘brand’ for the repertory.

The theatre show has managed to attract four productions from abroad, besides 11 plays from the State and other parts of the country. Theatre artistes from Uzbekistan, Poland, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will stage their productions.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who, after a meeting to discuss preparations for the festival, told reporters here on Saturday that festival got international touch with overseas artistes staging their plays.

Plays will be staged at Bhoomigeetha and Vanaranga in Rangayana campus and Kalamandira from January 13 to 18.

Another highlight of the festival is the performance by theatre musicians from various parts of the country, said Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Nirmala Mathapathi.

Polish team will be staging an English play ‘Bad City,’ Srilankan team has readied a Sinhalese production ‘Sekkuva,’ besides “Ameena Sundari,” a Bangla play and Uzbekistan’s English play “Media” will be staged.

“Tumhara Vincent,” a Hindi play from Hyderabad; Jammu and Kashmir’s “Ishq Malangi,” a Urdu play “Ghinuva”, an Odisha play “Ab Aur Nahi”, a Hindi play from Sikkim and “Har Singaar,” a Hindi play from Bihar, will be staged.

Artistes from Kerala are bringing two plays – a Sanskrit play “Madyama Vyagoya” and Malayalam play “Charitra Pustakattil Oredu”.

The newly-built mini auditorium on the premises of Kalamandira will host a two-day seminar on January 14 and 15.

As part of Bahuroopi, folk troupes roped in from many parts of the country will give their performance outside Kalamandira daily evening.

Like every Bahuroopi, this year too a film festival will be hosted at Sri Ranga auditorium in addition to exhibition of crafts, handlooms and other cottage industry products.

More than 60 stalls will be put up for visitors besides exhibition from the State-run corporations and boards.

Ms. Mathapathi said Rs. 50 lakh had been sanctioned to host the theatre festival and the Rangayana was expecting approximate revenue of Rs. 9 lakh.

She said foreign teams will get a remuneration of Rs. 1 lakh; inter-state teams Rs. 40,000 and the State teams Rs. 35,000, in addition to travelling allowance, food and accommodation.

No separate food stalls will be opened this year and only the in-house canteen of Rangayana will be operated, she said.