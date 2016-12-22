Abandoned baby rescuedin Wadagera village

more-in

A newborn, which was found abandoned near the tank bund at Wadagera village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in the early hours of Tuesday, was rescued by a group of youths.

Doctors at the district general hospital, where the baby was referred to after initial treatment at the Community Health Centre in Wadagera, provided necessary treatment and referred it to Kalaburagi for further treatment and examination.

“We gave him oxygen, injection to prevent infection, and applied Ryle’s tube feeding lactogen powder,” paediatrician Ravikumar said and added that the condition of the baby is stable. The boy weighs 2.8 kg.

“His breathing, heartbeat and other organs are normal,” he said.

According to villagers, who rescued the baby, they heard the baby crying when they were passing by.

They said that they also found that attempts had been made to set the baby on fire. But, fortunately, the boy did not suffer any burns as he was well protected by a gunny bag.

However, the police said that they did not find any such attempt. They added that investigation will reveal the facts.

According to doctors, who attended and provided treatment to the baby at the Wadagera health centre, there were no burns or bleeding injuries on the baby when it was brought to them by 8.45 a.m. But, the boy was suffering from severe cold and dehydration.

“When the baby was brought to us, its condition was critical. So, we immediately kept it in the warmer to curb any infection. A team of doctors, led by paediatrician Raghavendra Reddy, gave him the necessary treatment,” Jagannath Reddy, Senior Medical Officer, told The Hindu over phone.

The Wadagera Police have registered a case.