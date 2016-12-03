Karnataka

ACB arrest bill collector on charge of bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, on Saturday, trapped a bill collector of Arsikere City Municipal Council accepting a bribe of Rs. 3,000.

Nandeesh, the bill collector, was accepting the bribe from Virupaksha Patel, a resident of Arsikere, to issue a building licence.

Mr. Patel had filed the complaint with the ACB. Based on the complaint, the ACB sleuths caught the official red-handed, as he was accepting the bribe from the complainant. “We caught him accepting a bribe from the complainant. The accused has been arrested,” said S. Raju, DySP, ACB.

