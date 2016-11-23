257 villages still do not have RTC bus connectivity

more-in

As many as 257 villages in the State still do not have connectivity by state-run transport corporations.

Disclosing this in the Assembly on Wednesday while replying to BJP member Basavaraj Bommai during the question hour, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the blame has to be laid on bad roads. “We will operate buses in these villages as and when they get good roads.”

Responding to the allegations that there was a disparity in terms of quality between transport services in the northern region and that in Bengaluru, he said service quality would improve by a great extent by March 2017 when new buses would be procured for operation in the northern region.