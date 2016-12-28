17th National Jamboree of Scouts & Guides inauguration on Thursday

The mini-township that came up at Adakahanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru for the 17th National Scouts & Guides Jamboree. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

The landscape at Adakanahalli, off the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway, has turned into a mini-township, housing nearly 30,000 students and trainers from across the country, for the 17th National Jamboree of Scouts & Guides starting from Thursday.

The event will go on till January 4, 2017.

Last-minute preparations to fine-tune the lacunae were completed on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the event by President Pranab Mukherjee at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The President is expected to land at Mysuru airport at 2.30 p.m. from where he will proceed straight to the venue to inaugurate the event, the theme of which is ‘Together for Better Tomorrow’.

Adakahanahlli is abuzz with activity by tiny tots between 5 to 10 years, who constitute the bulbuls.

The Scouts and Guides are their seniors in the age group of 10-17.

Nearly 2,000 camps have come up besides temporary conference hall, food courts, health centre while water tankers were being used to sprinkle the dry outfields to reduce dust.

The blazing heat had not dampened the spirits of the participants who were rehearing for the inauguration.

The national Jamboree is held once in 4 years while a State-level Jamboree is held once in two years and the previous State-level event was held at Doddaballapur where nearly 6,000 members from across Karnataka took part.

Meanwhile, the road leading to Adakanahalli has been spruced up for the inauguration and the President’s visit and the police have thrown a security blanket around the venue and at the airport.

The district and the city police carried out a rehearsal of the convoy movement from the venue to the airport and back. Senior police officials are monitoring the security arrangements for the Jamboree and the Presidential visit and CCTV cameras have been installed.

After the formal inauguration of the Jamboree by the President on Thursday, the Scout Guide exhibition showcasing its evolution, growth and objectives, will be inaugurated by the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Umashree.

There will also be felicitation to Bharat Scouts and Guides Foundation members while Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande, will inaugurate ‘Karnataka Day’.

Band competition, adventure sports and camps, Mysuru Darshana, Route March, valedictory of centenary of Cub and Bulbul utsav, folk festival, pageant show, Bharat Darshan cultural show by international youth fellowship and Bharat Scouts and Guides to mark New Year Physique display, Yoga Day, March Past competition, Quiz etc are in the offing during the Jamboree.