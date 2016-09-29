Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra inaugurates Teachers’ Day programme in Kolar on Thursday.

Fourteen teachers were felicitated at the district level Teachers’ Day function held at T. Chennaiah Rangamandira here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra and zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.B. Cauvery honoured the teachers.

Addressing the function, Mr. Thrilokchandra underlined the role of teachers in moulding students into good citizens.

“Teachers must update their knowledge in order to make the teaching profession more meaningful,” he added.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions N. Anjanappa, Kolar Urban Development Authority chairman Venkatamuniyappa participated among others.

Earlier, portrait of S. Radhakrishnan was taken out in a procession.