At a time, when there is lot of concern over deforestation, a couple have planted 1,001 saplings in an acre of land to grow a small forest with the help of two youth organisations at Inna village, about 30 km from Udupi.

The couple, Lakshmikanth and Vedavati Rao, have taken their children into confidence that the one acre of land would remain a forest even after their death. Lakshmikanth Rao, a farmer and landlord, got this idea after Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of the mutt, launched their campaign to plant one crore saplings during their two-year Paryaya period.

It was then that the couple decided to plant saplings in one acre of land. About three months ago, they learnt that the Namma Mane Namma Mara Team, a group of youth from Udupi, was planting saplings at nearby Palimar village with the help of another youth group, Hoige Friends, and contacted them.

“When the couple approached us, the challenge was to get 1,001 saplings. We purchased 800 saplings from the nursery of the Forest Department at Siddapura and 201 saplings from another private nursery at Karje. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, has borne the entire expenses of these purchases,” said Gururaj Sanil, member of Namma Mane Namma Mara Team.

The team has planted 101 different species of saplings, including 25 medicinal ones, on the one acre land. A group of about 125 persons, including college and students and other persons, completed the task of planting 1,001 saplings at Inna village.

“I wanted to do something for nature. Others should be able get some help from to us (couple). Hence I purchased this land and got 1,001 pits dug for planting the saplings. This land is blessed as water from the nearby small dam at Palimar village ensures supplies 24 hours a day round the year,” Mr. Rao said.

Kathyayini Kunjibettu, writer, who also took part in planting the saplings, said, “Birds and animals too have a right to live and they are not selfish like human beings who only thought of themselves. The couple have done a novel service in trying to develop a forest in an acre of land,” she said.