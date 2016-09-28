To ensure that power production at Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) at Kuditini near Ballari is not hit on account of scarcity of water, the State government has allocated 100 cusecs per day of water from the Tungabhadra dam.

BTPS, with a total capacity to generate 1,700 mega watt of power, was facing acute shortage of water this year to run all its three units – one 700 mw and two each of 500 mw. Due to water scarcity, BTPS has stopped generating power from its 700 mw unit.

Owing to failed rains on one hand and the adoption of ‘off and on’ system to regulate and manage the limited available water stored in the dam, the regeneration of water at Maralihalla in Koppal district, which is the main source of water for BTPS, has been affected.

Mrutyunjaya, Executive Director, BTPS, told The Hindu that due to limited availability of water at Maralihalla, 700 mw unit had been shut. To overcome the water shortage, BTPS had approached the State government to allocate water from the Tungabhadra canals to ensure that all the three units functioned, to which the government has positively responded.

“State government has ordered release of 100 cusecs of water for BTPS in the Left Bank Main canal continuously up to July to ensure that the power production at BTPS was not hit,” he said.

Permanent source

In addition, the State government has allocated 2.34 tmcft of water from Narayanpur dam to help BTPS overcome the shortage of water permanently. "A detailed project report is being readied to lay the pipeline from Narayanpur dam to BTPS to draw water. The work of laying pipelines is likely to be completed in about two years,” Mr. Mrutyunjaya said.