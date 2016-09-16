The Principal District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a minor girl. The man, Basavaraj Todlur, also has to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

Basavaraj, an autorickshaw driver, used to frequent the ‘nemmadi’ centre (a temporary shelter) to deliver groceries. He befriended the minor girl there and took her to watch a movie. After the centre was closed, he took the girl, who was destitute, to his house and sexually abused her after promising his hand in marriage.

A case was registered by the Koppal town police on February 13, 2015. Basavaraj has also been handed a six-month imprisonment under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and a fine of Rs. 2,000.

