‘Vietnam model of spice cultivation can boost India’s production’

more-in

Chief General Manager, NABARD, Bengaluru, M.I. Ganagi, has said that Vietnam has overtaken India as the leading producer of black pepper and its productivity has reached unparalleled proportions in a short span of time.

Speaking after inaugurating the national conference on ‘Strategies for sustainable spice processing’ at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here on Thursday, Mr. Ganagi said that Indonesia stood second and India has slumped to the third spot in pepper production.

Eight years ago, Vietnam was nowhere in the spices market. Today, it is number one in pepper production. It produces 10 times of India’s overall production. Vietnam produces 2.5 tonnes of black pepper on an acre, he said.

Mr. Ganagi said Indian spice producers have to adopt new strategies to increase output and mono-cropping was an alternative to double the yield.

“It is time we analyse what is lacking in us to become a leading spices producer. What is affecting our cultivation practices or whether diseases are affecting our production should be looked at. We should reach 75 to 80% of Vietnam’s production in the years ahead,” he suggested.

Mr. Ganagi said Karnataka has overtaken Kerala in black pepper production. Lack of productiveness or farmers’ interest may be the reason besides climate change since Kerala was currently facing drought for the first time after several years, he added.

Mr. Ganagi advocated for creating demand and plan production strategies since climate change has affected spices production. Pricing has become unviable. If farmers have to continue in farming, they must get a good price for their produce, he said.

Referring to the budget announcement for doubling the farmers’ income in five years, Mr. Ganagi said it took 14 years for the farmers’ income to double in the past. Income can be doubled if productivity goes up, expenses are trimmed down and price constancy was assured, he said.

He said NABARD has supported 2,000 farmer producers’ groups and was also open to support crop-specific farmers’ organisations, including spices.

On the Centre’s move to set up 100 food parks across the country, he said that NABARD was ready for direct funding to entrepreneurs willing to establish their processing units at the parks.

Homi Cheriyan, director, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Kozhikode and Nirmal Babu, director, Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode also spoke.

Over 300 delegates, including academicians, growers and scientists, are attending the two-day conference.