‘Souharda Christmas’ in Mangaluru, Bengaluru

Having held inter-community celebration of Eid and Deepavali, MLC Ivan D’Souza will hold a similar programme for Christmas too. He will be holding ‘Souharda Christmas’ in Mangaluru and Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. D’Souza said the event will be held at the Kankanady market ground in the city on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. The same programme will be held at the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday at 5.30 p.m. in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara will attend.

“I want to have more inter-community celebrations that helps in building solidarity among communities,” he said.

As a part of celebrations in Mangaluru, there will be Christmas star building competition, carol singing competition and cake making competition. Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes will be inaugurating the event. Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader will take part in the event. Administrator of Father Muller Medical College and Hospital Richard Coelho, Brahmakumari Vishveshwari and Janab Rasheed Ullal from Sayyid Madani Dargah will also attend, he said.