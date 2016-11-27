‘Shishila-Byrapura Road will cause irreparable damage’

more-in

Environmentalists from Mudigere have come down heavily on the State government for its stand of going ahead with the controversial Shishila-Byrapura Road, aimed at reducing the distance between Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada. They are angry with the statement made by Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa in this regard in the Legislative Assembly recently.

Replying to Chikkamagaluru MLC M.K. Pranesh’s question, the Minister had said the government would implement the project, estimated to cost Rs. 56 crore. The department has already entrusted a private agency to prepare a detailed project report. The project includes constructing a 65-km road, of which 52 km will pass through Chikkamagaluru and 13 km through Dakshina Kannada. The proposed road connects Byrapura in Mudigere taluk and Shishila in Dakshina Kannada.

Dhananjaya Jeevala, secretary of Nature Club at Mudigere, said, “People of Mudigere have been opposing the project, which will see more than 30,000 trees chopped. The road passes through the deep forests of the Western Ghats, a major biological hotspot.”

He said the project would do irreparable damage to the forests and it would be an injustice to the generations to come.

The Chikkamagaluru district administration recently honoured Mr. Jeevala with the Rajyotsava award for his contributions in the field of environment. He has said he will return the award if the government goes ahead with the project.