‘Muslim women need to get liberatedfrom fundamentalistic shackles’

Dastagirsab Dinni, writer, speaking at parallel venue at the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur on Sunday.

Terming triple talaq, restrictions on going to masjids, bigamy and other Islamic practices as shackles, Dastagirsab Dinni, a progressive writer, stressed the need for raising voices against Islamic fundamentalistic forces, for women’s liberation.

He was speaking on Muslim sensitivities in literature at a session on multiple dimensions of literature at the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur on Sunday. The writer went on to point out prevalent anti-women practices which were indeed not preached by Prophet Mohammed.

“Prophet Mohammed did not oppose women offering prayers at masjids, but our fundamentalists are doing it. Muslim women are increasingly opposing the practice of triple talaq and bigamy practices. Some are even fighting against these anti-women practices in courts. Literature should voice their woes,” he said.

Pointing at the standard approach of fundamentalists towards progressive Muslim writers, Mr. Dinni went on to give a long list of Muslim writers who in one way or the other had to face the wrath of fundamentalism for their radical writing.

“Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasreen, Sara Abubakar, Safeera, Bhanu Mushtaq and others Muslim writers were under attack from Islamic fundamentalists as they questioned the anti-women and other ill-practices of Islam.

“The attacks indeed gave rise to more resistance rather than curbing the existing opposition,” he said.

He added that Mumtaz Begum, Bolvar Mohammed Kunhi, Fakir Mohammad Katpadi, Ramzan Darga, Jameer Ulha Sharif, Rahamat Tarikere, Abdul Rashid and other Muslim writers have continued to question reactionary practices and resist the attack on freedom of expression.

He called upon young Muslim writers to continue the tradition of questioning fundamentalistic practices in Islam so that the process of emancipation of women could get quickened.