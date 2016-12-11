‘More small satellites to be launched in next five years’

more-in

Rakesh Sasibhushan, chairman and Managing Director, Antrix Corporation Ltd., the commercial wing of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on Saturday said that satellite services, the demand for which has been increasing across the globe and quite strongly in India, are bound to have a huge impact on the country’s development and economy in future.

Stating that we are living in a world that is increasingly driven by technology , he said that such interventions with the current business activities have brought immense opportunities to people today.

“Similarly, tomorrow the space services are going to impact us widely as they are almost guiding us by our day by day movements. We need to hence value it now and in future for a better prospect. For, global space industry may be a small sector today but the satellite industry includes satellite-based services which cannot be ignored at all,” he observed.

Mr. Sasibhushan was speaking at the annual manufacturing conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru here.

Explaining that the global satellite industry is running on big revenue, he said that it was going to have a huge growth as many internet giants and entrepreneurs are investing heavily in the satellite industry.

“The satellite manufacturing industry in India is one segment that is growing well as there are clusters of satellites launched and many constellations are coming up for companies which are looking forward to offer us with state-of-the-art facilities,” he explained.

Business industries too are making good use of this facility such as satellite TV services which produce a lot of revenue in India because of the linguistic diversity we have in the country, he said.

Hence, plans are also on to launch several small satellites of around 2,000 to 2,500 in number, which will be launched by the next five years, he informed.

Talking of remote sensing in particular, Mr Sasibhushan said there are emerging opportunities in the Indian context in general because the digital India promises to transform itself into a digitally empowered society.

The day-long event was held in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce and witnessed participation of representatives from various industries.

The session was focused on topic ‘Are you learning as fast as the world is Un Learning’. The conference was also aimed at focussing on the world-class manufacturing practices.

Kamal Bali, Vice-Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director, Volvo India Pvt. Ltd. spoke at the inaugural event.

U.K. Shenoy, convener, Manufacturing Panel, CII Mysuru and N. Muthukumar, chairman, CII Mysuru also spoke. The inaugural event was followed by talks and discussions by various speakers.