‘Cashier ended life even before probe began’

more-in

Investigations have now revealed that Raviraj, the head cashier of the currency management branch, State Bank of Mysore, hanged himself even before a formal probe was launched against him for his alleged irregularities in handling cash at the bank.

The allegation was that Raviraj had replaced ₹20 lakh of new currency in ₹2,000 notes with demonetised currency without any documentation. While the irregularity had come to light and CBI was tipped off on Tuesday, the probe was yet to begin.

Not questioned

While police sources on Wednesday suggested that he had been questioned by the CBI, investigations have now revealed that CBI had only taken up a preliminary probe based on a source information and had not questioned him. Even the bank was yet to begin a probe.