‘Be My Sight’ rally for visually-challenged taken out

Javagal Srinath, former cricketer, flagging off the Be My Sight rally in Mysuru on Sunday

Mysore Amity Round Table 156 (MART-156), one of the Mysuru Chapters of Round Table India, took out the Be My Sight (BMS) rally, a time-speed-distance rally for the visually-challenged, here on Sunday.

The former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath flagged off the event from Windflower Lawns.

The rally aimed at instilling confidence in the visually-challenged and educating underprivileged children. It saw the participation of 180 contestants in 65 cars who were guided by 65 visually-impaired navigators from nine institutions. The rally covered 90 km. It was an initiative to spread awareness about the challenges, abilities and achievements of the visually-impaired community in Mysuru district.

“I am inspired by the Be My Sight event. It fosters a unison between the visually-impaired community and others. The event’s aim to build classrooms and toilet blocks is a noble one. I would like to congratulate the participants and organisers for their effort,” said Mr. Srinath.

The organisers aim to use the proceeds of the rally for the construction of classrooms and toilet blocks in government schools in consultation with the Government of India’s SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) Programme.

Speaking about the event, Kiran V. Ranga, Chairman, MART-156 said, “This rally was organised to empower visually-challenged people. We are glad that people supported us.”

The winners were felicitated by A. Subrahmanyeswara Rao, Commissioner of Mysuru.