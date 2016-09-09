The Karnataka State government has appealed for calm and security as the Statewide bandh called on Friday to protest against the Supreme Court decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is expected to be total.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed for peace. “We should not destroy our own property to protest the injustice meted out to us. Let the bandh proceed peacefully,” he said.

The 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. bandh over the emotive issue is expected to be complete in most parts of the State. During a review of security arrangements with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and the top brass of the State police, the Chief Minister said in addition to the State police, 10 companies of Central forces, two each from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Maharashtra had been summoned to manage the law and order situation.

Schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday. Shops, restaurants, cinemas, malls and most companies will down their shutters. IT companies have told their employees to work from home, or declared a holiday.