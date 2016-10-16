The incident took place around 5 p.m. when the soldier was manning a forward post in Tarkundi area near Balakote.

A soldier was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistani troops fired a sniper shot at him in Jammu’s Mendhar area in Poonch district on Sunday. Reports suggest that a single sniper shot was aimed at the soldier, who died on the spot.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. when the soldier was manning a forward post in Tarkundi area near Balakote. “It was a single sniper shot. There was no firing going on at the time,” an official told The Hindu.

Earlier, in a major ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops targeted four posts in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector in the morning. The Indian soldiers manning the posts returned the fire. — Special Correspondent