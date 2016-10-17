Seven-nation solidarity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar’s State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi (second from right); Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (third from left); and the Prime Ministers of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Thailand, (from left) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Tshering Tobgay, Sheikh Hasina and Prayut Chan-o-cha, during the opening ceremony of the BIMSTEC outreach summit in Mobor, Goa on Sunday.

Calls BRICS and BIMSTEC groupings to send a clear message to those who ‘nurture the philosophy of terror to mend their ways’

In a stinging attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country “embraced and radiated” the darkness of terrorism which had become its “favourite child” and pitched for decisive action, saying the time for condemning state-sponsored terrorism was long gone.

He pressed the member-nations of BRICS and BIMSTEC groupings to send a clear message to those who “nurture the philosophy of terror to mend their ways or be isolated in the civilised world”.

His comments came as he pushed for greater collaboration among BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa besides India — and members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on issues such as terrorism, economy, trade and connectivity.

Grave threats



“Terrorism, radicalisation, and transnational crimes pose grave threats to each of us,” Mr. Modi said addressing the first BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazilian President Michel Temer participated.

Among the BIMSTEC leaders present were Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Myanmarese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tsering Tobgay.

No limitations



Mr. Modi underlined that geographical barriers and borders posed no limitations on those who wished to harm societies.

“They not only threaten the lives of our nationals, they also block our march towards economic prosperity,” he said.

“In South Asia and BIMSTEC, all nation states, barring one, are motivated to pursue a path of peace, development and economic prosperity for its people. Unfortunately, this country in India’s neighbourhood embraces and radiates the darkness of terrorism,” he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

While slamming Pakistan, Mr. Modi said, “Terrorism has become its favourite child. And, the child in turn has come to define the fundamental character and nature of its parent.”

Pressing for action, he said, “The time for condemning the state-sponsored terrorism is long gone. It is time to stand up and act, and act decisively. It is, therefore, imperative for BRICS and BIMSTEC to create a comprehensive response to secure our societies against the perpetrators of terror.”

Mr. Modi said everyone present should send a “clear message” to those who nurture the philosophy of terror.