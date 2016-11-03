Rivlin’s visit is expected to pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

Israel President Reuven Rivlin will visit India from November 15 to 20, accompanied by a delegation of “unprecedented size” comprising businessmen and university officials, sources told The Hindu.

During the visit, Mr. Rivlin and President Pranab Mukherjee will witness the signing of several agreements with a focus on cooperation in agriculture, water and education, though other agreements on security and defence cooperation were not ruled out.

Mr. Rivlin’s tour, which includes stops in Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai, is a return visit to Mr. Mukherjee’s trip to Israel. Both Presidents are expected to travel to Chandigarh together to attend an ‘Agrotech’ summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry there.

Although Mr. Modi had announced plans to visit Israel early in his term, Mr. Mukherjee’s visit necessitated that according to protocol, the Israeli head of state would have to visit India before Mr. Modi could go.

In January 2017, India and Israel will mark 25 years since they established full diplomatic relations, and Mr. Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, are expected to exchange “high-level” interactions during the year.

The government is yet to announce Mr. Rivlin’s visit but Mr. Netanyahu announced that he would be travelling to India “in the next two weeks” during a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday. In the run-up to the visit, and the high-level exchanges expected next year, the government has sent out several tacit signals. At a meeting in Himachal Pradesh on October 18, Mr. Modi likened the Army’s strikes across the LoC as “no less than the Israel Army”, in a complimentary reference to the Israeli Defence Force actions in Palestine and Lebanon that took many by surprise.

