The Indian Police Service (Central) Association has said it expects the government to address its “legitimate needs.”

At its annual general body meeting held on Saturday, the association highlighted the issue of the delay in granting the IPS officers the pay and promotion parity with their IAS counterparts, as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission. “The quantum of pay is never a consideration for IPS officers. Facing complex internal security and law enforcement challenges, IPS officers look to the government to take care of their legitimate needs so that they can work without distraction. The officers, however, have a genuine reason to feel concerned when the delays in granting recommended, and sometimes even entitled, service benefits become too frequent, accentuating inter-service disparities. When the beneficiaries of such disparities occupy the role of advising the government, apprehensions of conflict of interest are bound to arise unless extra steps are taken to make the process transparent, time-bound and objective,” the association said in a statement.

The association said that after the Pay Commission acknowledged the importance and challenges of the work done by the IPS officers and recommended parity among services in the pay, empanelment and opportunities to compete for senior positions, it was endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the cadre-controlling authority. The proposal was pending with the Department of Personnel, it said.

“The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the government to demand early implementation of the remaining recommendations of the Pay Commission,” the statement said.