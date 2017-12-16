Interpol cancels notice against Zakir Naik

more-in

Interpol has cancelled the Red Corner Notice it issued against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik earlier this month, his aide said on Saturday.

The request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a fresh Red Notice was not accepted by the Interpol as the charge sheet had not been filed when the request was submitted. Now NIA will submit a fresh request as the charge sheet has been filed in the NIA court in Mumbai.

Dr. Naik, head of the Islamic Research Foundation, first ran afoul of the law after the Maharashtra government and the Central government conducted inquiries against him. The IRF was declared unlawful last year. Shortly thereafter, the NIA booked him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, while the Enforcement Directorate filed a separate case against him.

“The Interpol has cancelled the Red Corner Notice issued by it on the request of the Indian government and has instructed its officers to delete all data against Dr. Naik from its files,” the aide said in a statement on Saturday.