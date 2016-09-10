A Mig-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan on Saturday. Both the pilots in the trainer variant have ejected safely.

“A Mig-21 T-69 trainer aircraft which was airborne from Utterlai Airbase near Barmer in Rajasthan crashed around 12:15 hrs. There is no reported damage to civil or service property,” IAF officials said.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed about 75 kms East of the air base. A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to determine the cause.