With this, the number of countries that have ratified the Agreement go up to 62.

India, on Sunday evening, deposited the Instrument of Ratification on the landmark Paris climate deal to the United Nations.

With this, the number of countries that have ratified the Agreement go up to 62.

India accounts for 4.1 per cent of global emissions. The 28 EU member nations together account for close to 12 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The addition of EU and India, therefore, will take the cumulative emissions of ratifying parties to over 64 per cent, which is well beyond the 55 per cent minimum required for the treaty to enter into force.