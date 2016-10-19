India has invited Pakistan for a disaster risk reduction conference to be held in Delhi in November. But Pakistan is yet to confirm its participation.

In all, 61 countries have been invited, and 38 have so far confirmed their participation.

The Asian Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction will be held from November 3 to 5. A senior official said close to 4,000 delegates from across the country and 1,500 foreigners would take part in the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the preparations. An official said the conference was a step towards establishing India’s supremacy in the region in effectively handling disasters.