While NSA Doval and his counterpart Yang Jiechi debated a wige range of issues, it is vague whether NSG, Azhar figured in the talks.

India and China have agreed to maintain the pace of their high-level exchanges in counter-terrorism and other fields after “friendly and open” discussions between their National Security Advisors (NSAs).

NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi, State Councillor, concluded their discussions in Hyderabad on Friday in a “friendly, open and cordial environment,” it was officially stated here on Saturday.

Wide range of areas

The Ministry of External Affairs said their discussions covered a wide agenda spanning bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. It was Mr. Yang’s third visit to India in the last two months.

“The two sides agreed to maintain the pace of high-level exchanges in political, economic, defence and counter-terrorism fields. They also agreed that the forthcoming high-level engagement in counter-terrorism is yet another manifestation of growing convergence of views of two countries on this pressing challenge facing international community,” it said.

Did Azhar, NSG figure in talks?

However, there was no official confirmation on whether the two sides discussed contentious issues such as China blocking Indian’s entry into Nuclear Suppliers Group as also stopping Indian efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief and Pathankot mastermind Masood Azhar getting banned by the United Nations.

NSA Doval and State Councillor Yang, who are also the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question of India and China respectively, agreed to hold the 20th Round of Special Representatives Talks on the Boundary Question in India next year.

Towards greater mutual trust

Mr. Doval and Mr. Yang also agreed that their consultations during which they exchanged views on various important and pressing bilateral issues have helped to enhance mutual understanding and would contribute to greater mutual trust. They agreed to continue such consultations in future.

The two sides have also appreciated that 2016 is an important year for bilateral engagement with President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for BRICS Summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for G-20 Summit being the major highlights of high-level exchanges.