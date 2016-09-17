Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday met Hurriyat leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and assured them that he would “emphatically highlight” the Kashmir issue at the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Mr. Sharif met the leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference PoK chapter at Muzaffarabad. PoK ‘President’ Sardar Masood Khan and ‘Prime Minister’ Raja Farooq Haider were also present at the meeting.

“Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris,” Mr. Sharif said, alleging that atrocities in Kashmir had touched extremes.

‘Truth will prevail’



“Oppression is destined to end, and truth will prevail,” he said, referring to the ongoing violence in Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiris’ demand for their right to self-determination was just, which had also been acknowledged by the international community. “Pakistan will raise its voice for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute at all fora.”