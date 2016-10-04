IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Tuesday observed that the IAF had evolved and its strategic reach now can deter a conflict.

In the past conflicts, especially in 1962, there was a perception that using air power would lead to escalation, Air Chief Marshal Raha said ading, “as we evolved, the IAF has the capability to be deployed for offensive operations. Today the IAF has the strategic reach and can deter a conflict”.

Refraining from direct commenting on the prevailing situation following the Uri terror attack and the “surgical strikes” along the LoC, Air Chief Marshall Raha said, “Things are still live, it would not be right for me to give any perspective on the issue.”

He was addressing an annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day.

Pay commission

The three services have begun the process of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission after initially with it due to unresolved anomalies, he said adding that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had assured that their concerns would be addressed.

"As of now we are implementing the pay commission recommendations approved by the cabinet committee while the anomalies remain," Air Chief Marshal Raha said.