Party spokesperson sarcastically wonders at Kejriwal’s silence on the surgical strikes

Bolstered by news reports in the media that cited evidence of the Army’s surgical strikes at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence, and demanded that he now help “blunt Pakistani propaganda” on the strikes through his nine million followers on the micro blogging site Twitter.

In a statement that dripped with sarcasm, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said that “it was unfortunate that Kejriwal fell victim to Pakistani propaganda”.

“Inspite of all our political differences, we are really in awe of how Arvind Kejriwal is often the first person to comment on any issue under the sun. He is quick to comment on issues happening in any State of India, which do not even concern him,” Mr Sharma said. “Recently, he also played the role of judiciary and pronounced his judgment on charges against his Minister,” he added.

Mr. Sharma said his party is surprised “as well as shocked at his silence over the two different media reports that have surfaced today, giving details about the surgical strikes."

“Does his silence mean that he trusts Pakistani media over Indian media? Does his silence mean that he does not believe the surgical strikes happened? Does his silence mean that he still does not trust the Indian Army?” Mr. Sharma queried.

“Now that there is ample evidence in the media, we wish Kejriwal would start blunting Pakistani propaganda. He has more than nine million followers on Twitter and there cannot be a better reason for him to tweet. After all, blunting Pakistani propaganda is all he wanted, isn’t it?” he said.