It is planning to "curtail the facilities" given to them, say sources.

A senior official on Tuesday said the government is all set to get tough with the separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

"We will curtail the facilities given to separatists. Lot of government money goes for their upkeep (sic)," said the official, adding that a final decision would be taken in the evening when Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets other senior Cabinet members and BJP president Amit Shah.

Rajnath briefs Modi

Earlier, Mr. Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ground situation in the State.

The Minister, in an hour-long meeting, apprised Mr. Modi of the ground situation that was assessed by an all-party delegation, which visited Srinagar and Jammu on September 4 and 5.

Sources said the members of the all-party delegation are likely to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss their findings and chalk out future plans for the State.