Govt. defends Rafale deal; says UPA didn’t decide for a decade

In the face continued allegations in the conclusion of the Rafale fighter deal, the Government on Friday mounted a major defence of its decision. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision for emergency purchase was taken in view of the urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“Between 2000-14, the entire decade, the UPA Government could not arrive at a decision. Fourteen long years of negotiations and still no decision. That was the situation when this Government came to power in 2014. Then Prime Minister understood the loss of time and that the government-to-government route for 36 aircraft and transfer of technology made no sense,” Ms. Sitharaman said addressing the media.

Stating that the Congress can accused for error of ommission, she said the cost of 36 aircraft was much lesser than that under discussion for 126 jets.

Ms. Sitharaman said under the Defence Procurement Procedure it was “allowed to contract a friendly Government and go for a G-to-G” to get 36 aircraft in fly away condition at the earliest. “The procedure was duly followed,” she said.

Over the last few days Congress party has raised serious questions on the Rafale deal and alleging deviations in procedure and escalation in price. Last September, India signed a €7.8 billion deal with France for 36 Rafale jets.