Government statement on Jadhav issue on Thursday

The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said here.

During zero hour, members of various political parties, including the Congress, the Shiv Sena, the Trinamool Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongly protested against the way Mr. Jadhav’s family members were treated by Pakistani authorities when they had gone there to meet him in prison.

Ms. Swaraj, who was present in the House, said a statement on the issue would be made on Thursday.

On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav’s meeting with his family.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Mr. Jadhav be brought back.

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant said India should not keep silent on the matter. AIADMK’s M. Thambidurai said asking a woman to remove her ‘mangalsutra’ was an insult to the country.

Describing Pakistan as “hypocritical”, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said the incident should be criticised and demanded that Ms. Swaraj speak on the issue.