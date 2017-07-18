Gopalkrishna Gandhi files nomination for Vice President poll

more-in

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Vice President election to be held on August 5. His name was proposed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri.

Last week, 18 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left, the JD(U) and the Trinamool Congress, unanimously declared Mr. Gandhi as their vice presidential candidate.

The BJD, the RJD, the DMK and the NCP have also pledged their support to Mr. Gandhi.