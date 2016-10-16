The arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit was delayed due to poor visibility with foggy conditions, making it difficult for his flight to land at the Dabolim airport in south Goa.

Airport sources said many of these flights, including those of VVIPs, were diverted to Mumbai and from there to Bengaluru because of the thick fog.

Going by the media advisory given by the External Affairs Ministry, Mr. Putin was scheduled to arrive at the Naval Base at the Dabolim airport in Vasco at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Besides the flights of VVIPs, regular flights scheduled to land at the airport were diverted due to the poor visibility.

Delay in the landing of the flights caused traffic inconvenience on the routes taken by office-goers as they were sanitised for passage of convoys of the VVIPs.

The traffic police had a tough time handling anxious people on the route.