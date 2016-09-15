India and France held several rounds of tough negotiations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision for direct purchase of 36 Rafale jets.

French Defence Minister Jean Yves Le Drian is likely to visit India next week to conclude the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets, bringing to an end the 17 month long negotiations.

Mr. Drian is expected in Delhi on September 23 to conclude the IGA, official sources said on Thursday.

Official sources had earlier said that the draft of the IGA is being finalised after which it will go to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for a formal clearance.

India and France held several rounds of tough negotiations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision for direct purchase of 36 Rafale jets in fly-away condition in April 2014.

The final deal is expected to cost about €7.87 billion translating to over Rs. 55,000 crore depending on the currency fixation in the contract. The aircraft will be slightly customised as per the requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and deliveries will begin in 2019 with sovereign guarantee by French government.

Rafale was originally selected under the Medium Multi-Role combat Aircraft (MMRCA) contest for 126 aircraft but the tender was subsequently withdrawn with no resolution in sight.