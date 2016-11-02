A former Indian Army jawan Ram Kishan Grewal, who was protesting over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi Cantonment Commando Surender said Ram Kishan Grewal had come to the Capital to protest against the government's alleged backtracking on the implementation of the OROP scheme.

“He was protesting at Jantar Mantar and had then proceeded to meet the Defence Minister with a group of fellow protesters when he consumed poison,” Mr. Surender said after meeting the deceased's sons.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the 69-year-old Ram Kishan consumed poison around 1.30 p.m. even as he and four others accompanying him were waiting to meet the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to submit a memo reiterating their demands on the OROP scheme.